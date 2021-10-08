Former JIS Information Officer Gets Badge of Honour For Meritorious Service

For her contribution to the Jamaican Consulate in Miami and the diaspora, the Government will present the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service to former Information Officer for the Jamaica Information Service, Cheryl Wynter, on National Heroes Day, October 18.

A daughter from the parish of Westmoreland, Ms. Wynter describes herself as a Jamaican at heart and has, over the years, contributed significantly to promoting Jamaica in the United States.

Ms. Wynter served as an Information Officer for the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Overseas Office from 1999 to 2011, before transitioning into her current role in community relations at the Consulate General of Jamaica, in Miami, Florida.

“Working for the JIS would entail more public relations (PR) for Jamaica, always selling Jamaica. Apart from the journalistic side where we had to do stories and features, we had the opportunity to develop programmes that would sell Jamaica. For me it’s creativity, so I tried to develop as many programmes as I could. So, that created an opportunity to transition into community relations, which was an easy transition,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Wynter said her work at the Consulate entails being out in the field working with the diaspora, as well as organisations that want to connect with Jamaica.

“It’s a broader scope, but it gave me a chance to really find or get in touch with what’s happening at home and how [to] sell Jamaica. We have been doing a lot of programmes and selling Jamaica investment programmes, doing events that will support the health system, the education system, the whole Jamaican economy… everything you can think of,” she explained.

The Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, Florida, is responsible for 13 states in the Southern USA. Its mission is the promotion and protection of the interest and welfare of Jamaicans visiting and residing in the Southern United States.

Describing herself as a professional and not a perfectionist, Ms. Wynter said her strong organisational skills have helped to make people-to-people connections possible.

She recalled working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that the Consulate was responding to the needs of Jamaicans who had been impacted by the virus.

“We had to work when everybody else was at home. I was the only one driving on the road sometimes, but I had to be there, because the people needed our help. This is the one time that the people are knocking at the Consulate door, because this was their only connection with Jamaica, apart from their families,” Ms. Wynter said.

“We were helping with getting food to them… getting them to connect with those who needed medical care, connecting with the church to ask them to help us with transportation and emotional support, because some people were just getting depressed and breaking down,” she added.

Apart from her work with the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, she is also one of the founding members of the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) Inc., an organisation designed to provide an outlet for Jamaican women in Florida to empower themselves through networking, mentoring and personal development.

Ms. Wynter was nominated by Consul General, Oliver Mair, who said she has maintained very good relationships on the ground and in the community for years.

“So, I think it’s quite appropriate that we should put her forward at this time to get the recognition that she deserves, having supported all the consuls general over the years,” Mr. Mair said.

“The community, when they heard that she was a recipient I mean, they were overjoyed, because they know that here is somebody who deserves the award and it’s long overdue. So, it was well received by the community,” he added.

For her part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the JIS, Donna-Marie Rowe, said she’s happy that Ms. Wynter is receiving national recognition for her efforts.

“She has done great work looking after our brothers and sisters who migrated, helping them with information and other services. I really congratulate her for being recognised,” Mrs. Rowe said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Wynter said it was an honour to be receiving an award for her work and service.

“It’s an honour, it’s a good feeling and every day it’s growing on me a little more. I’ve gone out there and it’s been a warm, welcoming feeling from the community and I’m grateful for that,” she said.

Ms. Wynter has been recognised by official and community agencies in South Florida, with the Cheryl Wynter Day (September 8, 2011) proclaimed by the Broward County Commission.