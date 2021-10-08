Attorneys Encouraged to Serve on Legal Aid Council Panel

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, is appealing to attorneys across the island to serve on the panel of the Legal Aid Council (LAC).

The Legal Aid Council is an entity in the Ministry of Justice, mandated to provide an efficient and coordinated Legal Aid system in Jamaica.

One core objective is to provide equal access to Justice to all Jamaicans.

Minister Chuck, who was speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on October 7, said attorneys at all levels are welcome to the Council.

“We encourage all attorneys, senior, junior and practising attorneys, to really make themselves available to provide their services to least one trial per year. We are aware that many attorneys are very busy and may not be able to provide the legal aid service on a regular basis. That is why we urge as many attorneys, as possible, to be a part of the panel,” he said.

Attorneys are being asked to represent persons not only as Duty Counsel but also in trials and if the matter has to be appealed.

Mr. Chuck said attorneys who serve the Counsel play a critical role in helping vulnerable groups in the population.

The Government provides legal aid to indigent clients who, for one reason or another, are to appear in a police station or in court to talk.

“Legal aid protects two very important human rights – the right to counsel and the right to a fair trial. We provided for this in the Charter of Rights, as Section 16 of the Constitution states that every person charged with a criminal offence, shall be entitled to defend him or herself in person or through legal representation of his own choosing. Also, if he/she has no sufficient means to pay for legal representation, he/she is to be given such assistance, as is required, in the interest of justice,” the Minister said.

Mr. Chuck reiterated the importance of persons seeking counsel should they come in conflict with the law.

“We have attorneys who provide assistance as Duty Counsel. We provide an attorney to sit with a person who has been apprehended and who is to be questioned by the police. If the person is charged, then we do a means test to ensure that a person is not able to provide for him or herself, and we would assign an attorney to appear in court from the very beginning, not only from the mention date but certainly at the trial stage. We think it is very important that anyone who is in a criminal trial should have an attorney assisting, representing and supporting him or her,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chuck noted that although the Constitution provides for persons to represent him or herself, it is not recommended.

“It is not the best thing to really be your own counsel and it’s always advisable to get an attorney to represent you. If you can’t afford one, then the Legal Aid Council will provide you with one. The LAC has over 800 attorneys who have offered themselves to take a case or two during the course of the year,” he pointed out.

In addition to providing Duty Counsel, the LAC also does community education and legal counselling.

For further details, persons can visit legalaidcouncil.moj.gov.jm.