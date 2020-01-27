Jamaica On Alert For Coronavirus

Story Highlights The Ministry of Health and Wellness is on high alert for the coronavirus.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that measures are being put in place to detect and combat the virus, which has already affected hundreds of people in sections of China, and other countries around the world.

“We have issued a number of releases; we have consulted with our medical team, border protection and our border medical staff is on alert,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is on high alert for the coronavirus.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that measures are being put in place to detect and combat the virus, which has already affected hundreds of people in sections of China, and other countries around the world.

“We have issued a number of releases; we have consulted with our medical team, border protection and our border medical staff is on alert,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry is consulting with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to learn more about the nature of the virus, the symptoms, and treatment.

“We are reviewing our own mechanisms to address prevention through screenings at the ports of entry and also to isolate and treat, where necessary. It is a new strain, and so, it does require examination and understanding,” he told JIS News.

The coronavirus causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Meanwhile, the WHO is imploring persons to observe the standard infection prevention and control precautions, especially as it relates to viral respiratory illnesses.

These include frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and avoiding contact with persons, who display symptoms.

Persons, who have recently spent time in China, are advised to visit a health facility for screening.