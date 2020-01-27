Grange Congratulates ‘Thoroughly Deserving’ Koffee

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has congratulated the Jamaican singer, Koffee, on winning the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album this evening in Los Angeles, California.

Minister Grange said: “Koffee is an outstanding Ambassador of the Reggae music of Jamaica, despite her young age, and is thoroughly deserving of the Reggae Grammy for her well produced album, Rapture.

Minister Grange has also congratulated Julian Marley, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics, Steel Pulse and Third World who were nominated for the Reggae Grammy.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has congratulated the Jamaican singer, Koffee, on winning the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album this evening in Los Angeles, California.

Minister Grange said:

“Koffee is an outstanding Ambassador of the Reggae music of Jamaica, despite her young age, and is thoroughly deserving of the Reggae Grammy for her well produced album, Rapture.

Koffee’s achievement is inspiration for us all, especially emerging artistes and women artistes who continue to beat against the glass ceiling as they build lasting careers.

On behalf of the entire Jamaica, I send our warmest congratulations to Koffee — an outstanding, gifted, talented daughter of the soil, and proud product of Central St Catherine.”

Minister Grange has also congratulated Julian Marley, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics, Steel Pulse and Third World who were nominated for the Reggae Grammy.