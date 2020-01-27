Eastern Kingston Residents Urged To Cooperate With Security Forces

Residents of the Eastern Kingston Police Division are being encouraged to cooperate with security personnel as they carry out enhanced security operations in the area under the newly declared State of Public Emergency (SOE).

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, made the plea at a press conference at Jamaica House on Sunday (Jan. 26), where Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness announced the SOE.

“We seek the support and cooperation of the residents and persons doing business in or transiting the declared area and indeed all Jamaicans,” Major General Anderson said.

He noted that there may be some traffic delays and inconvenience due to the operations, “but we ask for your patience and understanding”.

The Commissioner noted that the public can assist by complying with the security officers at check points, by adhering to curfew guidelines and by notifying the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) of any professional breaches of conduct by its members.

He stressed that the JCF remains committed to the rule of law and showing respect for all, adding that “we must continue to save the lives of our citizens and reduce the fear that families and communities feel when violence goes unchecked.”

For his part, Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, encouraged persons to acquaint themselves with the regulations and the requirements governing SOEs in order to easily and conveniently transit the areas as they go about their lawful business.

“During this period of the SOE, citizens will encounter various operations such as the very highly visible vehicle check points. The purpose of these check points is not to unnecessarily inconvenience citizens, but rather, to add a robust element of security for residents as well as other citizens transiting the area,” he said.

Lieutenant General Meade is urging residents to lower their windows and turn on their roof lights at night as they approach the security check points.

“We also implore citizens that, as they comply with the guidelines to transit the area, they should not slow down beyond what is reasonable, just to observe the activities at the checkpoints as this may cause unnecessary traffic build up,” he said.

Lieutenant General Meade is encouraging persons to report gangs or other criminal activities by calling Crime Stop at 311, or dial (876) 837-8888.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, also encouraged citizens to “fully cooperate with the security forces”, especially through the use of the tip lines.

“If you’re have difficulty calling the special lines, find the security officer in your community, who knows the area. Inform them about what is happening in the community…we have to overcome the informer culture,” he said.