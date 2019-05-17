Jamaica Observes Workers’ Week from May 19 to 23

Story Highlights Jamaica will observe Workers’ Week 2019 from May 19 to 23, under the theme ‘Yes to Decent Work, no to Child Labour’.

The week of activities will start with a National Church Service on Sunday, May 19 at the Meadowbrook United Church, 2 Flemmington Drive, St. Andrew, starting at 10:30 a.m.

This will be followed by a Commemorative Wreath-laying Ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at the Aggie Bernard Monument, Pechon Street, downtown Kingston, at 10:00 a.m. The monument is dedicated to Jamaican workers who participated in the 1938 Labour Riots at the Kingston Wharves.

Jamaica will observe Workers’ Week 2019 from May 19 to 23, under the theme ‘Yes to Decent Work, no to Child Labour’.

The week of activities will start with a National Church Service on Sunday, May 19 at the Meadowbrook United Church, 2 Flemmington Drive, St. Andrew, starting at 10:30 a.m.

This will be followed by a Commemorative Wreath-laying Ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at the Aggie Bernard Monument, Pechon Street, downtown Kingston, at 10:00 a.m. The monument is dedicated to Jamaican workers who participated in the 1938 Labour Riots at the Kingston Wharves.

On Wednesday, May 22, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security will host an awards banquet to recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contribution to the field of industrial relations in Jamaica. The occasion will also be used to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Trade Union Act of Jamaica and the formation of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The legislation, the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, was enacted in 1871, after the British workers in the Colonial Office lobbied for similar rights as their counterparts in the United Kingdom (UK).

Workers’ Week will culminate with the observance of Labour Day on Thursday, May 23, when citizens across the island will participate in various community projects under the theme ‘Child Safety…it’s you, it’s me, it’s all ah we!’

The scope of work for Labour Day 2019 includes the paving and repair of roads; installation of sidewalks, bus lay-by, pedestrian crossings and signage; erection of fencing; bushing of school environs; and painting of murals.