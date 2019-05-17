Minister Charles Jr. Tours NWC Plants

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, toured National Water Commission (NWC) plants in St. Andrew and St. Catherine on Wednesday (May 15), to observe work being undertaken to address the current water shortage affecting the Corporate Area.

The areas visited were the Constant Spring Water Treatment Plant, the Mona Reservoir and the Soapberry Sewage Treatment Plant.

In an interview with JIS News, Minister Charles Jr. said that the tour provided him with the opportunity to discuss measures to improve production capacity and incorporate technology to better serve customers.

“We visited the locations to get an understanding of the processes that are involved in the procuring, protecting and distribution of our water… and also to discuss, with the leaders of the NWC, the solutions, the types of innovation and technology that are being used all over the world,” he said.

“We discussed the various options, whether it is desalination or other options, and how feasible those things are in our unique circumstances in Jamaica,” he added.

Minister Charles Jr. said he intends to visit other NWC facilities.

NWC President, Mark Burnett, told the Minister that the entity is working on measures to satisfy the demand of consumers.

“We are seeking not just to address immediate needs but to increase capacity… to support additional developments that are coming,” he said.

Mr. Burnett noted that the NWC is looking into moving five million gallons of water from some well-served areas into the Corporate Area.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in a statement to Parliament on Tuesday (May 14), announced several initiatives to improve the supply of water to the Corporate Area and St. Catherine, with an estimated expenditure of US$160 million.

Among the measures is the construction of a 15-million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant in the Rio Cobre, St. Catherine, at an estimated cost at US$60 million (J$7.77 billion).

Other projects include the installation of 2.7 kilometres of 16-inch-diameter ductile iron pipeline from Stanton Terrace to Marescaux Road, replacing the old cast iron pipes, at an estimated cost of US$12 million; and installation of three kilometres of 16-inch transmission mains from King’s House gate (East Kings House Road) to West Kings House Road at its intersection with Constant Spring Road.

Also, the Prime Minister informed that the pipeline that transfers water from the Seaview Water Treatment Plant to serve the upper sections of Jack’s Hill, such as Jubba Spring, Sunset Avenue, Tavistock Heights and Skyline Drive, is in urgent need of replacement.

“It is planned to install a 10-inch-diameter pipeline at a cost of US$5 million. Then we will have to do Six Miles to North Street, and that will see the installation of 12 kilometres of varying-size pipes from 24 inches to 36 inches of ductile iron transmission mains that traverse along Spanish Town Road to Glenmore Road,” he said.