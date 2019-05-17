Minister Williams Hails JPS Initiative to Install 105,000 Led Street Lights

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, has hailed the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) programme aimed at replacing high-pressure sodium (HPS) street lamps across the island with light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs.

The company has committed to install 105,000 new LED street lights by December 2020 under its Smart LED Street Lighting Programme. These lights are more energy efficient, and have a longer service life and added intelligent capabilities.

Up to July 2018, a total of 41,574 bulbs were replaced under the three-year programme, which got under way in 2017, and the company is looking to accelerate the roll-out this year.

Mrs. Williams noted that the thrust will make public lighting more cost-effective and functional for Jamaicans.

“This programme envisions street lights having the capability to dim when necessary, accommodate video surveillance and be metered, so that taxpayers are not paying for street lights that are not working,” she said.

She was speaking during the opening ceremony of the Developing the Caribbean (DevCa) 2019 Open Data Conference and Code Sprint held on Thursday (May 16), at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters, Mona.

The two-day technology conference, under the theme ‘Smart Communities, Smarter People’, provides an opportunity for technologists, organisations, researchers and entrepreneurs across the region to network while using innovation to solve some of the region’s biggest challenges.

DevCa emphasises the Caribbean reality of community and will facilitate conversations and innovations that help to determine the impact of digital and data-centred solutions on the day-to-day lives of ordinary citizens – where they live, work, raise families and do business.