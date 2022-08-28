The Ministry of Health and Wellness, on Thursday (August 25), sought to reignite the nation’s passion for health and exercise, through its ‘Jamaica Moves Reloaded’ fair at Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Hundreds of persons turned out for the event that signalled the resumption of face-to face interactions under the ‘Jamaica Moves’ initiative, which were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day’s activities included back-to-school medicals, blood sugar and pressure tests, pap smears, and mammograms.

There was also a nutrition village featuring demonstrations of healthy food preparation and sampling, and the dissemination of information on same.

Persons were also engaged in a wide range of physical activities, including an obstacle course event, Chinese skip, hopscotch, and hula hoop. These were complemented by four 30-minute physical workout sessions.

The Ministry’s Director of Health Promotion and Education, Takese Foga, told JIS News that Jamaicans need to get active after a two-year lull due to the pandemic, while ensuring they are up to date on their health status.

“We are in a country where we have more deaths that are related to non-communicable diseases; [and] when you check it out, persons are dying from these diseases, some of which are linked to our lifestyles,” she pointed out, while maintaining that “how we eat contributes to all aspects of our health.”

“So that’s why we continue to empower persons, leaders from our workplaces, schools and communities to understand how important it is to create a supportive environment that facilitates healthy lifestyle practices,” Ms. Foga added.

Parent, Julian Morris, said it was worthwhile attending Jamaica Moves Reloaded, as her two sons were able to get their medicals done.

She said it was free of cost, the process was easy, and “we give God thanks that we got through.”

“I also did my pressure and sugar checks, and everything was okay. So, thanks to the organisers,” Ms. Morris added.

Another attendee, Leighton Woolery, underscored that health and wellness means doing regular exercise to keep one’s body and mind in shape.

As such, he said was happy to have been involved in one of the exercise drills and participate in several other activities.

“It is best [to] get in shape [and] check out what is going on [with your body] before it is too late,” Mr. Woolery emphasised.