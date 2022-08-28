1,505 New Housing Solutions to Be Developed in The Corporate Area

Story Highlights
- A total of 1,505 new housing solutions are slated for development in the Corporate Area over the next three years.
- Other areas identified for developments are Fore Shore Estate with 230 units; Maxfield Park - 210; and Howard Avenue Apartments, 280 units. These are to be completed in 2023.
- “So, the NHT has a mandate to support the development of diversity, healthy lifestyles, and environmental health as well,” the Prime Minister added.
This was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during a handover ceremony for units under phase 1A of the Majesty Gardens housing development in St. Andrew, on August 24.
“These are all on track, being developed, and will come to market as they are completed for the benefit of the contributors,” the Prime Minister said.
Among the beneficiary communities are Metcalfe Street, which will see 28 housing solutions constructed, and Vineyard Town with 14 units. These are slated for completion in 2022.
Housing solutions are also planned for the community of White Wing, which will see 131 units built; Rasta City in Tivoli Gardens – 155 units; while 72 units are to be constructed on Bay Farm Road. These are scheduled for completion in 2024.
In addition, housing developments are programmed for the communities of Bellrock with 18 units; St. Paul’s Lane, 24 units; and Penwood – 38; while 70 units are to be constructed at Surbiton Apartments.
Ruthven Towers phase two will see 235 units being constructed and completed by 2025.
The National Housing Trust (NHT) will partner in this ambitious drive to provide affordable solutions for all Jamaicans.
“The way in which we are doing it [is], the NHT isn’t just building… for contributors. The NHT has a broader mandate of building communities,” Mr. Holness said.
He emphasised that communities must be diverse and healthy, “both in how people live in them and in the environment.”
“So, the NHT has a mandate to support the development of diversity, healthy lifestyles, and environmental health as well,” the Prime Minister added.