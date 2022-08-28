Improvement In Housing Agency of Jamaica’s Operations

Story Highlights
- Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) has recorded an improvement in its operations, and is no longer deemed a fiscal risk to the Government.
- Mr. Holness, who noted that fiscal losses incurred by State agencies place the Government at risk as these must be borne by the Central Budget, “especially if those… are backed by debt”, said the HAJ’s completion of the Catherine Estate development, among other things, was an occasion for celebration.
- The HAJ, which falls under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, provides shelter solutions on the open market and upgrading and regularising of informal settlements, among other services.
Speaking at the handover of 51 units at the $14.7 billion Catherine Estates housing development in Dunbeholden, St. Catherine, on Friday (August 26), Mr. Holness said the HAJ, which previously experienced operational challenges and was on the brink of closure, is now a transformed entity.
“The HAJ is no longer a loss-making entity; it is no longer a concern to the Auditor General. The reports have been fairly good, and the HAJ does not now pose a risk to the Government,” he stated.
“Today is not only a celebration of this project, but also a celebration of the transformation of the Housing Agency of Jamaica. For the Government to deliver benefits to you, it must have strong and robust institutions that are well run; institutions that seek to maximise efficiency,” the Prime Minister said.
Mr. Holness emphasised that Catherine Estates which, when completed in 2025, will provide 1,650 houses, is fully earmarked for first time homeowners, and features several parks, a high school, and a primary school, among other amenities.
