Jamaica Elected Unopposed To Chair Regional Forestry Commission

Jamaica has been elected unopposed as Chair of the Latin American and Caribbean Forestry Commission (LACFC) for the next two years.

This was at the 32nd LACFC meeting, which is being held virtually from September 6 to 10.

Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Department and Conservator of Forests, Ainsley Henry, will serve as President of the LACFC during the two-year period.

Jamaica is hosting the biennial meeting of the LACFC, which brings together experts and regional decision-makers for discussions on, among other things, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on forests and communities, and post-pandemic recovery efforts.

In his address at Monday’s (September 6) opening session, Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., underscored the country’s dedication to developing the regional forestry industry.

“Jamaica remains resolute in its commitment to sustainably manage our forest resources for the benefit of present and future generations. We look forward to hearing from and sharing with all the member countries… so, together, we can develop a regional forestry industry better equipped to safeguard our people and our countries from the devastating impacts of climate change,” he said.

The forum is being facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The LACFC was established in 1948 as an FAO statutory body to provide member nations with a technical and political forum to discuss and analyse issues related to forests, as well as their contribution to food security, sustainable food production in the region, and the conservation of natural forest resources.