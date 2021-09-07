Victims Of Crime Can Get Help From VSD

The Victim Services Division (VSD), Ministry of Justice, is encouraging persons who have been victims of crime to reach out for support.

Persons in each of the different categories of crime may need support, based on the extent to which they have been impacted by the crime. The three categories include primary, tertiary and secondary.

Primary victims are those directly affected; secondary victims include onlookers, emergency response teams and loved ones, while tertiary victims include neighbours, community members and friends.

Victims of crime often have psychological wounds that outlive their physical counterparts. This can result in depression, anxiety, anger and helplessness.

Programmes Manager at the VSD, Dionne Dawn Binns, told JIS News that the Division remains ready to serve Jamaicans at any age or stage in their process of handling the trauma associated with being a victim.

“We at the Victim Services Division provide counselling and emotional support and other technical services to anybody who has experienced a crime or has suffered as a result of a crime. We provide crisis intervention and counselling,” Mrs. Binns pointed out.

With the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, some services of the Division are limited; however, the Division continues to provide counselling support virtually.

“Our E-counselling services are in full steam. We also provide court support, so persons also need to be aware that if they have a matter in court, we help with court preparation readiness and we also accompany persons to court to provide the necessary support [that they may need],” Mrs. Binns explained.

For many victims, the support, understanding and counselling provided by the VSD can be extremely beneficial.

The work of the VSD reflects part of the social justice mandate of the Justice Ministry.

Persons can reach the Victim Services Division via their toll-free number 888-VICTINS (888-842-8467). Other numbers are 876-946-0663 and (Digicel) 876-618-3620.

Information about the Division can also be found on the Ministry of Justice website, moj.gov.jm.