Citizens Urged To Participate In 2022 Census

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is encouraging citizens to participate in the 15th National Population and Housing Census slated for April 2022, which for the first time will be undertaken using tablet computers procured by e-Learning Jamaica Limited.

“The census is a national project; it does not only benefit the Government but citizens,” Deputy Director General of STATIN, Leesha Delatie-Budair, told JIS News.

“The data from the census is used to inform policy and decision-making at multiple levels. For example, when we do the census and we get a count of how many persons are living in an area, the policymakers can then use that information to decide whether facilities like the schools and the hospitals are sufficient to support the population who reside in that area,” she noted.

“We want everyone to be counted in the census because when we understand the characteristics of the population then the Government understands what policies and infrastructures they need to put in place as the population changes,” she stressed.

Ms. Delatie- Budair said that the national census is conducted every 10 years and was scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Data collected from citizens during the exercise include age, sex, marital status, household composition, family characteristics, and household size.

Ms. Delatie- Budair told JIS News that this information is treated confidentially by STATIN.

“Confidentiality is very important to us. We have taken steps to secure citizens’ personal information such as ensuring that the data being collected is encrypted, so it’s not easily accessible,” she said.

The Deputy Director General informed that STATIN is looking into facilitating virtual interviews during the data-collection process.

“We haven’t finalised that process. However, this is one of the things that we’re examining to try and make the census convenient and accessible. STATIN wants to make sure that if persons missed the data collector’s visit, they could reach out to us and let us know, because every citizen should strive to be counted,” she said.