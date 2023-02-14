Jamaica Continues on PATH to Becoming A Republic

The Government is moving forward in transitioning Jamaica to a Republic.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said that the Constitutional Reform work to facilitate the transition will be assisted by a high-level Constitutional Reform Committee that will play an advisory and oversight role.
He was delivering the Throne Speech to open the 2023/24 Parliamentary Year in Gordon House on Tuesday (February 14), under the theme ‘A Stronger Jamaica: Consolidating our Recovery, Reigniting Our Decade of Growth’.
The Governor-General, in outlining other imperatives under the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, informed that the new Bail Bill, which is now being reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of the Houses of Parliament, will provide an improved legislative framework for bail when passed into law, and will assist in the fight against crime.
“Legislative teams have been established in all Ministries to work collaboratively with the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs to enhance the quality and pace of legislative reform across government,” he informed.