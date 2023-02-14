Pomp and Pageantry Returns as New Parliamentary Year Opens

Anticipation filled the air outside the historic Gordon House in downtown, Kingston, today (February 14) as scores of Jamaicans braved the mid-morning sun to witness the grand return of the ceremonial opening of Parliament.

The crowds of onlookers, which included party supporters, school children and passersby, saw the event return to its full grandeur following COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years.

The usual pomp and pageantry of the occasion was not to be missed as the nation’s leaders, donned in impeccable fashion, marched along Duke Street and into the House, amid cheers.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, led the charge, flanked by parliamentarians and their guests, State officials, custodes, mayors, and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Proceedings began with the Guard of Honour, led by the Jamaica Regiment Band. This was followed by the arrival of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman and Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson.

The CDS took the sword salute and awaited the arrival of Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who inspected the Guard of Honour.

He then walked the red carpet to the saluting dais for the playing of the national anthem, after which he proceeded into Gordon House.

Speaking with JIS News, spectators shared their delight at seeing the full gusto of the event.

Ryan Brown said: “I am really excited to be here and I am happy that it is not just an ordinary event with them (leaders) just walking in. The horses were a big thing for me and the uniformed groups were very neat”.

Nicole Spencer told JIS News that she enjoyed the fashions of the day.

“This event is always a big deal and the leaders always show out well with the outfits. I was not disappointed by what I saw and I am very glad that I came out for this,” she said.

Inside Gordon House, the Throne Speech was delivered by the Governor-General, outlining the priority programmes and policies that the Government will pursue during the new legislative year.

The theme for this year was ‘A Stronger Jamaica: Consolidating our Recovery, Reigniting Our Decade of Growth’.

The ceremonial opening of Parliament marks the start of the new fiscal/parliamentary year and is a tradition that began in 1962, when Jamaica gained its Independence.

Her Royal Highness, Princess Margaret, representing Queen Elizabeth II, led the exercise in its first instalment.

The Throne Speech is delivered by the reigning monarch or the representative in the country.