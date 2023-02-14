Gov’t Targeting Alternative Justice Service Delivery in 2023/24

The Ministry of Justice will be focusing on delivering alternative services through the recently established Social Justice Division during the upcoming 2023/24 fiscal year.
The Government will also continue to deliver services in the areas of legal aid, expungement of criminal records, minister’s marriage licences, and the processing of applications for persons to be appointed as Justices of the Peace.
This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as he delivered the 2023/24 Throne Speech during Tuesday’s (February 14) Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House, under the theme ‘A Stronger Jamaica: Consolidating Our Recovery, Reigniting Our Decade of Growth’.
During 2022/23, the Legal Aid Council provided representation for more than 3,000 marginalised persons islandwide, while 640 individuals benefited from legal advice via the entity’s Mobile Justice Units.
Additionally, the Restorative Justice Programme facilitated 2,528 referrals, which resulted in most of the matters being successfully concluded.
“The projection is to sensitise 50 per cent of high schools and up to 20 per cent of the over 4,000 churches across the island in 2023/24,” the Governor-General said.
Meanwhile, the overall net criminal case backlog rate in the Parish Courts has been reduced to below two per cent.
“Overall, the Courts are reducing delays at every level in the delivery of justice,” the Governor-General indicated.
Meanwhile, he advised that infrastructural improvement of the Courts has started and will continue.
The Governor-General indicated that new courthouses will be built within the next three to six years in Manchester, St. Ann, St. James, Trelawny and St. Catherine, utilising public-private partnerships.
The Governor-General indicated that legislative priorities for 2023/24 include the Mediation Bill, the Notaries Public Act to be repealed and replaced, and further amendments to the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Act, commonly referred to as the Expungement Act.