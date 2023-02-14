Infrastructure Development of Public Health Facilities Will Continue in 2023/24

During the financial year 2023/2024, the Government will be investing $6 billion in the health sector, to include expansion work on the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine.
Work will also continue on the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St. James and the Western Children and Adolescent Hospital, in the parish, and the upgrading of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St. Andrew.
Details were provided today (February 14), by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as he delivered the 2023/24 Throne Speech in the House of Representatives.
The Governor-General said that in 2022/2023, progress was made under the jointly funded European Union and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Infrastructure Development Plan, and the work would continue this year.
Meanwhile, the Governor-General said studies have shown that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic “triggered an increase in anxiety and depression”, and in putting measures in place to address mental health challenges, the Government launched the Schools Mental Health Literacy Programme to train school professionals and students.
He noted that, so far, 531 school personnel have been trained, including Health and Family Life Education teachers, school nurses and guidance counsellors.
The Governor-General said that the challenges of the pandemic have also emphasised the need to build resilience in the public health system, hence the introduction of Project Code Care, to reduce the backlog of surgeries.
“To date, approximately 270 surgeries have been completed through partnership with the private sector and the support of health professionals in the diaspora. The Government will continue this drive to improve service delivery, and an additional 1,000 persons waiting for more than three years will have their surgeries completed,” he added.
The Governor-General said that in the legislative programme for 2023/24, focus will be on the Tobacco Control Bill, the Food and Drugs (Amendment Bill), the National Family Planning Board Act, and the National Council on Drug Abuse Act.