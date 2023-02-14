Work Advanced on Eliminating Trans-Fats from Local Foods

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that work is advanced towards the goal of eliminating trans-fatty acids (trans-fats) from Jamaica’s local food supply.
Trans-fats raise bad cholesterol levels, which increases the risk for heart disease and stroke.
“We’ve had several consultations and [the] industry has agreed verbally to working over a number of years for the elimination of (trans-fats) in our food systems, and now we’re going to form a joint stakeholder committee to plan for that elimination over the next couple of years,” Minister Tufton said.
He was giving an update on policy measures being undertaken to promote health-seeking behaviours among Jamaicans, during the recent launch of the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) mass media campaign at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston.
The objective of the policy measures is to reduce the risk factors associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which remain prevalent across the island.
Turning to the new tobacco-control legislation, Dr. Tufton said: “We’re hoping to table the final Bill in Parliament and, hopefully, this year we’ll pass that.”
He said that the Ministry intends to build out an education campaign around the legislation once it comes into effect.
The tobacco legislation will, among other things, impose restrictions on the marketing of tobacco products as well as prohibit the sale to children.
Meanwhile, the Ministry is advancing discussion on the Alcohol Abuse policy by way of a Green Paper.
“Alcohol consumption and abuse is a significant player in some of these premature mortalities and the illness that many of us suffer from, and we’re advancing that. So, this year you’re going to see a discussion around that,” Dr. Tufton said.
The HFJ mass media campaign, dubbed ‘Out of Our Schools’, is in support of phase one of the School Nutrition Policy, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Youth.
The policy aims to sensitise stakeholders, such as students, parents, school administrators, vendors and manufacturers, about the importance of embracing healthier food options for children.