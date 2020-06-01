Islandwide Curfew Extended

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced an extension of the islandwide curfew implemented to contain transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The existing hours of 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. will remain in place until the morning of June 14. Thereafter, the curfew will begin at 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. until June 30.

Mr. Holness was addressing a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Sunday (May 31).

The Prime Minister said that licensed public passenger vehicles (PPV), whether State or privately operated, are allowed one hour after the beginning of the curfew to travel home from the last passenger ‘drop-off’ and one hour before the curfew ends to travel to their first passenger pickup.

No passenger should be transported in the vehicles during this one-hour period.

The Prime Minister said that businesses are to operate inside of the curfew hours.

Jamaica has, to date, confirmed 586 cases of COVID-19, with 282 active cases.