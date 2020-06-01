Governor-General Pays Tribute to Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed heartfelt sympathy at the passing of Mrs. Shahine Robinson, Labour and Social Security Minister and Member of Parliament for St. Ann North East.

We remember Minister Robinson as a highly respected and diligent parliamentarian who had a distinguished career in public service for 19 years. She was impassioned, dedicated and displayed a genuine spirit of care in executing her duties to Jamaicans from all walks of life.

Minister Robinson was a firm believer in labour market reform and was a keen advocate for ensuring a safer working environment for all Jamaican employees under the new Occupational Health and Safety Legislation.

I join with St. Ann as we mourn the passing of a humanitarian and servant of the people.

The Governor-General is joined by Lady Allen in extending their condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.