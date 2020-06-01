PM Expresses Sadness At Death Of Mother In August Town

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says he is saddened by the death of Susan Bogle, a disabled mother who was killed on Wednesday (May 27), during a police-military operation in August Town, St. Andrew.

Speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Sunday (May 31), the Prime Minister said there would be no attempt to cover up the circumstances behind the death of the mother.

“The circumstances behind the shooting are still under investigation, and given the established protocols that now exist regarding such shootings, where there is an independent commission of investigation that takes over these matters, and that has been doing a very good job in ensuring that justice is done, I feel compelled to make a brief statement on the matter,” Mr. Holness said.

“It is imperative that the Government at all times reassures all citizens that the Government cares. The Government will ensure that nothing in these matters will be hidden or swept under the carpet, and that the social and economic status of the victim does not determine the outcome of justice,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Mr. Holness said he had an extensive conversation with her son, and he “was very moved” and “I comforted him”.

“The statement which moved me, is that he didn’t want his mother’s death to go in vain or be ignored by the State, and I found that to be very profound,” he said.