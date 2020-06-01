PM Assures Susan Bogle’s Family That Justice Will Be Served

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness says that justice will be served in the recent shooting death of Susan Bogle of August Town, St. Andrew.

The 44-year-old disabled woman was shot inside her home during a police-military operation in the community on May 27.

Mr. Holness, during a virtual press briefing on Sunday (May 31) at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre, said he has reached out to Ms. Bogle’s son, Omari Stephens, to offer his deepest condolences and was moved by Mr. Stephen’s sentiment that he did not want his mother’s death “to go in vain or to be ignored”.

The Prime Minister said he assured Mr. Stephens that “in no way, shape or form, will there be any attempt to cover up [and] that we will seek to have justice done in this matter”.

He noted that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

The Prime Minister said “it is imperative that the Government at all times reassures all citizens that the Government cares”.

“The Government will ensure that nothing in these matters will be hidden, will be swept under the carpet, and that the social and economic status of the victim does not determine the outcome of justice,” he pledged.