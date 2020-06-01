15 Persons Now Allowed At Weddings

An additional five persons will now be allowed to attend weddings, bringing the maximum number up to 15, as the Government continues to relax the coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who made the announcement during a virtual press briefing on Sunday (May 31), said that the 15 wedding attendees include the person officiating the ceremony.

In the meantime, he is appealing for persons to stick to the 15-person restriction on funeral attendance.

Mr. Holness said he has been receiving numerous reports of large gatherings at funerals in St. Catherine and Clarendon and, as a result, he has instructed the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all local police stations and officers in charge are strictly enforcing the funeral order.

“Our first case (of COVID-19) featured a funeral, and funerals are one type of gathering that could potentially cause an outbreak and, therefore, I’m stressing that this will be strictly enforced,” the Prime Minister noted.

He said that measures regarding weddings and funerals will be monitored and examined for compliance to determine how they may be further modified.

“If persons follow the rules, are faithful and consistent in doing so, then we can gradually relax some of the restrictions,” Mr. Holness said.