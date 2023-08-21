Invest in Livestock Production

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Franklyn Witter is calling for more registered farmers to get involved in livestock production.
Mr. Witter noted that only 15 per cent of registered Jamaican farmers are actively engaged in livestock production.
“The importation of live animals is duty-free, so you cannot afford to miss this opportunity. The small ruminant industry is one that presents significant opportunities for farmers, particularly our youth and female farmers. I want investors to truly capitalise on the potential of this sector,” he stated.
The Minister of State was addressing a training session for small ruminant farmers, held on August 17, at the Parish office for the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), in May Pen, Clarendon.
The training initiative was sponsored by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC).
Mr. Witter noted that the Ministry remains committed to playing its part in growing the agricultural sector in Jamaica and will continue to work towards food security.
He further informed that the Ministry is committed to providing incentives geared at small ruminant farmers producing offspring with superior genetics, thus improving the local stock, and decreasing the country’s dependence on imports.
Meanwhile, the State Minister commended WUSC Caribbean for contributing to the development of the small ruminant industry.
He said training is being provided in fodder production, which will “equip our farmers with the skills needed to produce feed for their livestock. We will be assisting with infrastructure and equipment as well”.
Focus is also being placed on addressing internal and external parasite management, which is critical in ensuring that farmers can maximise productivity in the industry.