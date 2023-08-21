Clean-Up Begins in Gregory Park Community

Work has commenced to remove debris from the Gregory Park area in St. Catherine affected recent arson attacks.
Eleven homes were firebombed, leaving more than 40 persons homeless.
One person was shot and killed by the gunmen.
During a tour of the community on Saturday (August 19), Member of Parliament for East Central St. Catherine, Hon. Alando Terrelonge told JIS News that preparations are being made to rebuild the homes.
He said the rebuilding efforts are being done under Operation Phoenix, as the Government is “sending a strong message in rebuilding lives, livelihood, homes, and ensuring that we rise from ashes of the destructive acts of terrorism that took place in the Gregory Park space”.
During the tour, which was also attended by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, care packages were distributed by agency representatives.
Mr. Terrelonge assured the residents that support is being provided by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Poor Relief Department, and the Kingston Bookshop, for the provision of emergency and back-to-school supplies.
He also informed that recently, over 300 children and parents in the area benefitted from back-to-school health fairs.
The Member of Parliament said parents of children whose immunization cards were destroyed, should visit their health centres, to get them replaced.
Mr. Terrelonge noted that he has been assured by the health authorities, that the data is available at the centres where the children were immunized.
In the meantime, the Member of Parliament said the rebuilding of the homes in the Walkers Avenue and Mexico areas, will transform the communities.
He also urged persons who know where the perpetuators of the crimes are hiding, to tell the police.
Mr. Terrelonge also lauded the security forces for maintaining a “concentrated presence” in the area, adding that they are working to “ensure peace and security in the Gregory Park space”.