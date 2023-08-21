Use Whatsapp Number to Contact Labour Mnistry

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Labour and Social Security through its WhatsApp number, 876-850-9498.
This is due to infrastructure upgrade work that continues as part of the Ministry’s transformation process, which will cause delays when persons try to make contact through the regular telephone lines.
A statement from the Ministry said persons can expect delays until Friday, August 25.
In addition to visiting parish offices islandwide, persons can also send an email to prunit@mlss.gov.jm with their queries.
The Ministry indicated that work on the telephone lines began on Thursday, August 17.
“The Ministry apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks our valued clients and stakeholders for their patience, as we improve our systems to serve you better,” the statement said.