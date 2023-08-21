Equipment Donated to Black River Hospital

The Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth has received a donation of medical equipment valued at $1 million, from the Hummingbirds Association.

Among the donated items are digital baby scales, adult scales, blood pressure machines, a nebulizer, and an examination lamp.

In her remarks at the handover ceremony held on August 17, Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, Diana Brown-Miller thanked the organization for the donations.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for this invaluable donation to the hospital. It will go a far way in helping us deliver the quality healthcare that we desire to give,” she said.

Senior Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr. Sheriff Imoru, also thanked the association, and underscored the importance of the equipment donated in helping the hospital to execute critical functions.

For her part, Public Relations Officer of the Hummingbirds Association, Sharon Purser-Cooper, noted that the organization, which has donated to the facility on multiple occasions, contacts the regional health authorities across the island annually, to identify a hospital and what equipment is needed at that facility.

She added that when a list of equipment is identified, funds are raised to purchase the items.

“It is our pleasure to say that this year, we donated everything on the list. It is our pleasure to be here to present the equipment to you and to congratulate you all for the work that you do. Your presence is irreplaceable. On behalf of Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora, we want to say thank you to the staff for making things happen in Black River and for keeping our country healthy,” Mrs. Purser-Cooper stated.

She also informed that the organization will be making future donations to the institution.

The Hummingbirds Association will also be donating equipment to the Princess Margaret Hospital in St. Thomas.

The 45-year-old charitable organization consists of Jamaicans living in the Bahamas.

Among the causes of the organization is fundraising to purchase much needed equipment for hospitals in Jamaica, donations to schools on the island and disaster relief in the region.