PHOTOS: Minister Mckenzie Visits Gregory Park Arson Victims

Local Government
August 21, 2023
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left) along with Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), conduct a tour of the Gregory Park area in St. Catherine, on Saturday (August 19), where 11 houses were recently firebombed, leaving more than 40 persons homeless. The National Solid Waste Management Authority is already undertaking a clean-up exercise in the area.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left) addresses residents following a tour of the Gregory Park area in St. Catherine, today (August 19). Some 11 houses were firebombed recently, leaving more than 40 persons homeless. At (right) is Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. The National Solid Waste Management Authority is already undertaking a clean-up exercise in the area.
Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), hugs a resident following a tour of the Gregory Park area in St. Catherine, today (August 19). Some 11 houses were firebombed recently, leaving more than 40 persons homeless. The National Solid Waste Management Authority is already undertaking a clean-up exercise in the area.
