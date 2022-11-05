Individuals And Institutions to be Recognised for Use of Geospatial Technologies

Local institutions and individuals are to be specially recognised for their contribution to the development of their respective fields, through their use of geospatial technologies.
The recognition will be extended by the Land Information Council of Jamaica (LICJ), which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
“This year, we will be recognising organisations, institutions and individuals, locally, who would have, over the last 30 years, been pivotal with respect to the development of the field – whether it be planning, development and environment. They would have been key with respect to contributions to their organisations and the various sectors within which they fall,” said Acting Principal Director of the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB), Simone Lloyd.
Ms. Lloyd was speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’ on October 28, where she shared the NSDMB’s commemoration of milestones for 2022, including the LICJ’s 30th anniversary.
She explained that the LICJ is a joined-up body created out of a Cabinet decision, comprising public, private and academia-based organisations that utilise geospatial technologies, including geographic information systems (GIS), to execute their mandate, projects and programmes.
For the Council’s 30th anniversary Awards Ceremony and Banquet, which will be held on December 10, individual awards will be added to the existing array of categories.
“This year, we want to ensure that we focus more on individuals who have contributed significantly to the field, whether they be GIS pioneers, or from private-sector companies,” Ms. Lloyd said.
“We will have awards specific for private sector, different from public-sector entities that have made significant contributions. So, whether it be to a particular area in land development or sustainable development, climate change or disaster management, it is going to vary in terms of the areas of focus and how it is that they have utilised geospatial technologies to aid in advancing or solving issues in those areas,” she continued.
The National Spatial Data Management Branch is located in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and is the Secretariat of the Land Information Council of Jamaica.