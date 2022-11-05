PAC Kingston Airport Limited Commended

PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL) has been commended for undertaking significant improvement projects at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), since assuming management of the facility’s operations under a concession from the Government.
Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, expressed these sentiments while speaking during the second Norman Manley International Airport Forum, hosted by PACKAL, on Friday (November 4) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
The projects include a five-megawatt solar power project, which will provide 75 per cent of NMIA’s energy requirement; runway pavement improvements; and rehabilitation and shoreline protection works.
Mr. Shaw said the development of NMIA, which he described as a critical gateway in facilitating aviation transportation, is a key part of the Government’s broader strategic development plan to establish Kingston as a regional business hub and Jamaica as a logistics hub, while congratulating PACKAL on their efforts in this regard.
“Airports are, by nature, very capital-intensive facilities. I applaud PACKAL for… a job well done in ensuring that NMIA is maintained and operated with improved efficiency in this modernised and changing world… [and for] its commitment to ensuring safe, passenger-centric, sustainable and efficient airport operations at NMIA,” Mr. Shaw added.
This is evident with the ongoing expansion and other related projects to be implemented, in response to traffic growth, industry and regulatory compliance, innovations for efficiency, and operational changes, such as those occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Shaw assured the forum’s participants that the Government has been working with all aviation stakeholders to ensure Jamaica stays open for business and tourists.
In this regard, he reiterated the Administration’s commitment, through the Transport Ministry and its agencies, to making aviation in Jamaica a force to be reckoned with and pledged its support for the sector’s thrust to achieve its goals.