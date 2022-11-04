Extended Opening Hours for SERHA Health Centres

It is that time of year when hospital visits within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will increase due to the flu, dengue and other seasonal illnesses. This normally leads to longer waiting times and some overcrowding, particularly in accident and emergency departments. We ask for patience and understanding as our doctors and nurses work to cope with these seasonal illnesses.
Members of the public are being encouraged to use their community health centres for mild symptoms and let their doctor or nurse determine if they should visit the hospital for further care. The SERHA is pleased to announce that there are extended opening hours in a number of health centres in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas, and will now be open to see patients up to 8:00pm on designated days.
See below the health centres with extended opening hours:
Kingston and St. Andrew
|Health Centre
|Days extended hours will be offered
|Time
|Windward Road
|Mondays and Wednesdays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Harbour View Health Centre
|Tuesdays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Comprehensive Health Centre (Slipe Pen Road)
|Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
|4:00pm – 8:00pm
|1st Saturdays
|8:00am – 4:00 pm
|Glen Vincent
|Mondays- Fridays
|4:00pm – 8:00pm
|Saturdays
|8:00am – 4:00 pm
|Olympic Gardens
|Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays
|4:00pm – 8:00pm
|Duhaney Park
|Mondays and Wednesdays
|4:00pm – 8:00pm
|Saturdays
|8:00am – 4:00 pm
|Stony Hill
|Mondays and Wednesdays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Saturdays
|8:00am – 4:00 pm
|Gordon Town
|Tuesdays and Thursdays
|4:00pm – 8:00pm
St. Catherine
|Health Centre
|Days extended hours will be offered
|Time
|St. Jago Park
|Mondays- Fridays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Linstead
|Mondays- Fridays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Bog Walk
|Mondays- Wednesdays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Waterford
|Mondays- Fridays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Greater Portmore
|Mondays- Fridays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
|Old Harbour
|Mondays-Thursdays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm
St. Thomas
|Health Centre
|Days extended hours will be offered
|Time
|Morant Bay
|Mondays- Fridays
|4:00pm – 8:00 pm