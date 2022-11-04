Advertisement
TPDCo Tourism Quiz Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

Extended Opening Hours for SERHA Health Centres

Health & Wellness
November 4, 2022

It is that time of year when hospital visits within the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will increase due to the flu, dengue and other seasonal illnesses. This normally leads to longer waiting times and some overcrowding, particularly in accident and emergency departments. We ask for patience and understanding as our doctors and nurses work to cope with these seasonal illnesses.

Members of the public are being encouraged to use their community health centres for mild symptoms and let their doctor or nurse determine if they should visit the hospital for further care. The SERHA is pleased to announce that there are extended opening hours in a number of health centres in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas, and will now be open to see patients up to 8:00pm on designated days.

See below the health centres with extended opening hours:

Kingston and St. Andrew

Health Centre Days extended hours will be offered Time
Windward Road Mondays and Wednesdays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Harbour View Health Centre Tuesdays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Comprehensive Health Centre (Slipe Pen Road) Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:00pm – 8:00pm
1st Saturdays 8:00am – 4:00 pm
Glen Vincent Mondays- Fridays 4:00pm – 8:00pm
Saturdays 8:00am – 4:00 pm
Olympic Gardens Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays 4:00pm – 8:00pm
Duhaney Park Mondays and Wednesdays 4:00pm – 8:00pm
Saturdays 8:00am – 4:00 pm
Stony Hill Mondays and Wednesdays  4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Saturdays 8:00am – 4:00 pm
Gordon Town Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:00pm – 8:00pm

St. Catherine

Health Centre Days extended hours will be offered Time
St. Jago Park Mondays- Fridays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Linstead Mondays- Fridays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Bog Walk Mondays- Wednesdays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Waterford Mondays- Fridays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Greater Portmore Mondays- Fridays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Old Harbour Mondays-Thursdays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm

 

St. Thomas

Health Centre Days extended hours will be offered Time
Morant Bay Mondays- Fridays 4:00pm – 8:00 pm
Skip to content