India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui at Medical Camp

February 1, 2021
High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui (left), speaks to patients who attended a medical camp which the High Commission hosted, Sunday (January 31), at the Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8.

 

Patient, Pearline Fullwood, in dialogue with Dr. Dr Anil Kandikalta, at a medical camp hosted by the High Commission of India, Sunday (January 31), at the Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8.

 

High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui (left), in discussion with Dr. Narasimha Yekreddu, at a medical camp hosted by the High Commission, Sunday (January 31), at the Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8. Seated at right is a patient who visited the camp.
