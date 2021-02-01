India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui at Medical Camp Health & Wellness February 1, 2021 Photo: Dave Reid High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui (right), speaks with Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (centre), at a medical camp hosted by the High Commission of India, Sunday (January 31), at the Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8. At left is Head of the Chancery, Indian High Commission, Girish Juneja. India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui at Medical Camp JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTOS: Jamaica AIDS Support for Life (JASL) 30th Anniversary Launch and Staff Awards Related Indian High Commission Hosts Free Medical Camps January 31 Related PAHO Says Prequalified COVID-19 Manufacturers Could Increase by End of February High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui (left), speaks to patients who attended a medical camp which the High Commission hosted, Sunday (January 31), at the Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8. Patient, Pearline Fullwood, in dialogue with Dr. Dr Anil Kandikalta, at a medical camp hosted by the High Commission of India, Sunday (January 31), at the Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8. High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui (left), in discussion with Dr. Narasimha Yekreddu, at a medical camp hosted by the High Commission, Sunday (January 31), at the Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road, Kingston 8. Seated at right is a patient who visited the camp. Advertisements