JIS News
home » JIS News » Gender Affairs

Minister Grange Outraged at Killing of Woman in Church

Gender Affairs
February 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed shock and outrage at the killing of a woman during a church service in Falmouth, Trelawny on Sunday.

The police report that Andrea Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church on Sunday morning when a man posing as a member of the congregation walked over to her and shot her several times before escaping in a white motorcar.

The 51 year old bank manager was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Minister Grange said:

“The horrific circumstances of the killing of the woman in her church should serve as a wake up call for all Jamaicans. The entire country must now get involved in efforts to end crime and violence as it requires all of us to end the violence; and it will take all of us to defend Jamaica against the criminals.”

Minister Grange is urging anyone with information about the murder to report to the police.

Skip to content