Minister Grange Outraged at Killing of Woman in Church

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed shock and outrage at the killing of a woman during a church service in Falmouth, Trelawny on Sunday.

The police report that Andrea Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church on Sunday morning when a man posing as a member of the congregation walked over to her and shot her several times before escaping in a white motorcar.

The 51 year old bank manager was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Minister Grange said:

“The horrific circumstances of the killing of the woman in her church should serve as a wake up call for all Jamaicans. The entire country must now get involved in efforts to end crime and violence as it requires all of us to end the violence; and it will take all of us to defend Jamaica against the criminals.”

Minister Grange is urging anyone with information about the murder to report to the police.