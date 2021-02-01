Justices of the Peace Encouraged to Give

“The best way to find yourself, is to lose yourself in the service of others” was the message that pervaded throughout Custos Rotulorum, the Honourable Steadman Fuller’s, address. He was the Keynote Speaker at the Lay Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica’s (LMAJ) Kingston Chapter Biennial Awards Ceremony.

Custos Fuller encouraged the awardees to continue to be servant leaders, “it has been my experience that when you are focused on giving to others, you’re less likely to become consumed by your own concerns and challenges. Giving provides an opportunity to look beyond our own world and see the bigger picture. It is, also, one of the best investments you can make towards achieving genuine happiness.”

Awardees were selected by fellow Justices of the Peace for exemplifying the epitome of being peace keepers and unquestioned service above self; nominations were subject to a reviewing committee. Seven Justices of the Peace on review of the nomination committee surfaced as being eligible to cop top awards of bronze, silver, and gold.

Lt Colonel (Ret’d) Euken Mills, President of the Kingston Chapter, LMAJ, for his part, encouraged the Justices of the Peace, particularly in this ‘new normal’, to uphold the tenets and to execute their duties with integrity. He noted that while these are unusually challenging times, he exalted Justices of the Peace to play their part in being peace keepers, mediators, and in helping community members to resolve matters by using non-violent solutions.

There are over one thousand (1,000) members of the Kingston Chapter, Lay Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica. Every two years, nominations are invited from among the cadre of Justices of the Peace to select those members who provide outstanding work in community development and actively, by their intervention, provide value-added experience to the citizens.

The event, this year, was held at the Leslie Ridout Hall, Kingston Bookshop, in keeping with the protocols established in the Disaster Risk Management Act.