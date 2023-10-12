  • Keyword

Improved Water Supply for Residents of St. Catherine West Central

By: Garfield L. Angus, October 12, 2023
Water
Photo: Adrian Walker  
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, addresses the commissioning ceremony for the $95-million Connors/Ginger Ridge Water Scheme in St. Catherine West Central, at the Ginger Ridge Primary School in St. Catherine, on October 11.
Photo: Adrian Walker 
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda (second left), celebrates the commissioning of the $95-million Connors/Ginger Ridge Water Scheme in St. Catherine West Central, on October 11. Sharing the moment (from left) are Regional Manager at the National Water Commission (NWC), Gawain Johnson; Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, and Managing Director of the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL), Audley Thompson.

The Full Story

More than 1,400 persons in St. Catherine West Central are benefiting from a $95-million investment in the Connors/Ginger Ridge Water Scheme.

Water is being sourced from a spring into the pumping network that has a capacity for 50,000 gallons of water per day.

The treated commodity is being pumped to the Sandy Ground and Ginger Ridge tanks for distribution.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project on October 11, at the Ginger Ridge Primary School, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, said it is part of the Government’s commitment for an all-island overhaul of the country’s water systems.

“These projects are important; every drop of water counts and every drop will be accounted for, because we are building a new network right across the country,” the Minister said.

Included in the works were the laying of nine kilometres of distribution pipelines, construction of an access road from the Connors main road and the building of a 13,000- gallon sump and elevated pumping station.

Welcoming the increased water supply for the residents, Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said he lobbied hard for the project, which is very significant.

“It is going to see the provision of water for the people of these communities. You must feel proud that your community is getting the commodity,” Dr. Tufton told the gathering.

For his part, Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, said the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation supports the project, and the quality of lives of the residents will be improved from the investment.

The project was done by the Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL) and handed over to the National Water Commission (NWC).

Last Updated: October 12, 2023

