  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: UWI Colloquium on Financing Tertiary Educations

October 12, 2023
Education
Share
PHOTOS: UWI Colloquium on Financing Tertiary Educations
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (at podium), addresses the University of the West Indies (UWI) Colloquium on Financing Tertiary Education, held at UWI’s Regional Headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday (October 11). Looking on (seated from left) are UWI Mona Principal, Professor Densil Williams; President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VM Group, Courtney Campbell; and UWI Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

The Full Story

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses the University of the West Indies (UWI) Colloquium on Financing Tertiary Education, held at UWI’s Regional Headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday (October 11).
Last Updated: October 12, 2023

More From: Education
PHOTOS: Hon. Fayval Williams Addresses Mass Service at Holy Trinity Cathedral
By: , Oct 11, 2023
UCJ to Host Seventh Dennis Irvine Lecture
By: Judith A. Hunter, Oct 09, 2023
Gov’t Continuing Efforts to Advance Digital Education Delivery
By: Rochelle Williams, Oct 08, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content