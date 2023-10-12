  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Several Health Facilities in Manchester Southern Being Upgraded

By: Chris Patterson, October 12, 2023
Health & Wellness
Share
Several Health Facilities in Manchester Southern Being Upgraded
Photo: Michael Soley
Member of Parliament, Manchester Southern, Robert Chin, making his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (October 11).

The Full Story

Several health facilities in the constituency of Manchester Southern are being upgraded to provide improved services to residents.

“I am happy to report that our Pratville and Harmons Health Centres are now renovated,” Member of Parliament (MP), Robert Chin, announced during his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (October 11).

He said additional work is scheduled to be undertaken at the Cross Keys Health Centre, which will be renovated at a cost of $50 million.

Mr. Chin also advised that land has been identified to relocate the Downs Health Centre, adding that $55 million was allocated for phase one of the construction.

“Discussions are far advanced for the funding of a new health facility to relocate the Newport Health Centre, which is currently housed at [a] residential facility,” he said.

Mr. Chin maintained that the health of Jamaica’s citizens is of critical importance.

Against this background, he thanked Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Chrisopher Tufton, for the significant investments made in enhancing medical facilities.

Last Updated: October 12, 2023

More From: Health & Wellness
PM Announces Additional Programme to Combat Dengue
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Oct 11, 2023
KSAMC Finalises Programme to Combat Dengue
By: Chris Patterson, Oct 11, 2023
Minister Says ‘All Society’ Approach Needed to Deal with Mental Health
By: Garfield L. Angus, Oct 10, 2023

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
1. Are you a staff member of the Jamaica Information Service?
2. What is your main reason for visiting our website?
3. What kind of device are you using?
4. How easy was it to find the information you were looking for on our website?
5. Was the overall design of the website easy to understand?
6. Do you find the fonts on the website easy to read?
7. Do you find the images used on the website to be engaging and visually appealing?
8. Do you find the content on the website to be accurate and up-to-date?
9. Do you find the content on the website to be helpful in achieving your goals?
Skip to content