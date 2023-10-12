Several Health Facilities in Manchester Southern Being Upgraded

Several Health Facilities in Manchester Southern Being UpgradedBy: October 12, 2023,
Several health facilities in the constituency of Manchester Southern are being upgraded to provide improved services to residents.
“I am happy to report that our Pratville and Harmons Health Centres are now renovated,” Member of Parliament (MP), Robert Chin, announced during his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (October 11).
He said additional work is scheduled to be undertaken at the Cross Keys Health Centre, which will be renovated at a cost of $50 million.
Mr. Chin also advised that land has been identified to relocate the Downs Health Centre, adding that $55 million was allocated for phase one of the construction.
“Discussions are far advanced for the funding of a new health facility to relocate the Newport Health Centre, which is currently housed at [a] residential facility,” he said.
Mr. Chin maintained that the health of Jamaica’s citizens is of critical importance.
Against this background, he thanked Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Chrisopher Tufton, for the significant investments made in enhancing medical facilities.