Importance of Jamaica’s ‘Baby-Friendly’ Hospital Designations Highlighted

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is optimistic that baby-friendly global certification accorded to several of Jamaica’s public hospitals will resonate positively across the country.

The designation underlines the support extended to every baby that is designed to provide them with the best start they can have in life by positioning breastfeeding as a central component of the healthcare environments created for them.

Addressing a recent certification ceremony for the seventh and latest facility to be designated baby-friendly, the Black River Hospital in St. Elizabeth, Dr. Tufton expressed the hope that the term is not treated locally as a catchphrase but regarded as consistent with the global campaign to prepare health systems and mobilise healthcare workers to safeguard, promote and support breastfeeding.

Dr. Tufton, who noted that the engagement is ongoing, described it as a successful initiative, while expressing gratitude to the stakeholders facilitating its implementation in Jamaica.

These, he pointed out, include the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) as well as key multilateral partners and local representatives.

“We have partnered because we recognise the importance of maternal care and baby-friendly care in our institutions, and the results are there to show. ‘Baby-friendly’ is a nice buzz word, but to get the stamp of approval there are a lot of things that you must do.

“There is a lot of training that must take place, a lot of infrastructural adjustments and those things require time, effort, and resources… but mostly a commitment to the cause. That commitment can only come from a recognition that there is the need to achieve this,” the Minister further stated.

Dr. Tufton said the baby friendly programme is also part of the Government’s drive to provide a framework that enables mothers to acquire the skills needed to breastfeed exclusively for the first six months.

This, he pointed out, “followed by complementary foods and continued breastfeeding for two years, and beyond”.

“The international data around the “baby friendly” concept is that it saves… nearly a million lives annually, the global statistics say. For breastfeeding, it also reduces health risks like breast cancer. Those are scientific studies that have concluded on this, so we must take this programme seriously,” Dr. Tufton emphasised.

Meanwhile, Health Specialist at UNICEF, Novia Condell, who represented the organisation’s Representative in Jamaica, Olga Isaza, pointed out that the institution’s country programme for the island has supported the expansion of the baby-friendly hospital initiative for many years.

“In 2019, our efforts with the Health Ministry resulted in an increase from one to five baby-friendly certified hospitals,” she noted.

Ms. Condell said the increase in Jamaica’s complement to seven represented a “massive achievement”.

The other facilities already certified are Princess Margaret Hospital, St. Thomas; Alexandria Community Hospital, St. Ann; Port Antonio Hospital, Portland; Port Maria Hospital, St. Mary; Lionel Town Hospital, Clarendon; and Mandeville Regional Hospital. Manchester.