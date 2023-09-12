3.88 Million Visitors, US$4.2 Billion in Tourism Earnings Projected for 2023

Jamaica is on course to welcome 3.88 million visitors for 2023, comprising 2.74 million stopover arrivals and 1.13 million cruise-ship passengers, with estimated earnings of US$4.2 billion.

“For 2024, those numbers [are expected to] grow to 4.59 million visitors and US$4.3 billion in earnings, and in 2025, our anticipation is that we will achieve five million visitors and earnings of over US$5 billion,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

He was addressing the opening of the 2023 Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) trade show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall on September 11.

He noted that Jamaica welcomed 2.77 million visitors between January and August, with tourism earnings reaching US$2.9 billion for the eight-month period.

The arrival figure represents a 32 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, when the island welcomed 2.09 million visitors, and is just 5.5 per cent shy of the record 2.93 million in arrivals for January to August 2019.

“We are, indeed, extremely excited about the fact that we are growing in the right places and we’re growing steadily on the visitor numbers,” he said.

Mr. White credited the remarkable surge in tourist arrivals and increased foreign exchange earnings to the unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts of Jamaica’s tourism stakeholders.

He said that the Ministry of Tourism, through the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), will continue to work with local and international stakeholders to attract higher volumes of travellers.

JAPEX is the premier trade event of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), slated for September 11 to 13.

It is supported by local and international stakeholders involved in the development, promotion and sale of the island’s tourism product.

The first day of the event saw informative seminars on topical issues relating to destination opportunities, the health and wellness market, engaging the Jamaican diaspora, artificial intelligence (AI), and strategic marketing in the digital age.

The discussions will provide the Government and members of the JHTA with valuable information and insight to make strategic decisions aimed at further boosting the local tourism sector.