PHOTOS: St. Theresa Prep School 70th Anniversary Celebration September 11, 2023 Students of the St. Theresa Preparatory School perform a dance at a special mass to mark the 70th anniversary of the institution held on Sunday (September 10), at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, 61½ Deanery Road, Kingston 4. Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, the Most Rev. Kenneth Richards, blesses students of the St. Theresa Preparatory School, during a special mass to mark the 70th anniversary of the institution, on Sunday (September 10), at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, 61½ Deanery Road, Kingston. Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, addresses the 70th anniversary celebration of the St. Theresa Preparatory School, held on Sunday (September 10) at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Kingston. Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), shares in light conversation with (from left) Principal of St. Theresa Preparatory School, Cecillie Palmer; Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston, the Most Rev. Kenneth Richards; and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South Eastern, Julian Robinson. Occasion was a special mass to celebrate the school's 70th anniversary, held on Sunday (September 10), at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, 61½ DeaneryRoad, Kingston 4.