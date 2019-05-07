Hundreds of Children Attend Child Month Church Service

Story Highlights Hundreds of children, including some from the disabled community, were in attendance at the National Child Month Church Service, held at the Kencot Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston on Saturday, May 4.

The service marked the start of the 2019 Child Month activities, which will be observed under the theme ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’.

Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Dr. Pauline Mullings, appealed to the adults that as they celebrate the children during the month, those who are challenged must receive special attention.

Hundreds of children, including some from the disabled community, were in attendance at the National Child Month Church Service, held at the Kencot Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston on Saturday, May 4.

The service marked the start of the 2019 Child Month activities, which will be observed under the theme ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’.

Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Dr. Pauline Mullings, appealed to the adults that as they celebrate the children during the month, those who are challenged must receive special attention.

“Too often we find that children with special needs are treated with scant regard. They are overlooked, ignored and, in most instances, mistreated,” she noted.

Dr. Mullings called on adults, caregivers, and those who influence and interact with children to ensure that they are treated equally.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Rosalee Gage Grey, told the audience that the agency recently launched its ‘Every Child Deserves Protection’ campaign.

She pointed out that this campaign will be used to encourage every citizen of Jamaica to see every child as their own and to ensure that children are protected at all times.

Other activities will be undertaken by the NCMC, along with several of its partners and sponsors.

One of the special highlights for the month is National Children’s Day, which will be observed on Friday, May 17. On that day, adults are asked to take time out to recognise and appreciate the children, while paying special attention to those with special needs. Persons are also asked to wear sunshine yellow in observance of the day.

On Wednesday, May 29, a Day of Prayer will be held at the Maranatha Gospel Hall, 7 Deanery Road. Jamaicans are being encouraged to join the NCMC in praying for the nation’s children.

During the month, the NCMC will also partner with several child-related agencies to host other events for the children.

Sponsors for Child Month 2019 are GraceKennedy Limited, the National Baking Company Foundation, Jamaica Producers, Jamaica Broilers Group of Companies, and the Sagicor Foundation.