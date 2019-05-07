Guardian Life Donates Water Storage Tanks and Fans to Fort Augusta

The water storage capacity at the Fort Augusta Adult Correctional Centre has been significantly boosted with the donation of three black water tanks by Guardian Life Limited.

The company also presented eight heavy-duty fans during a brief handover ceremony at the institution’s premises at South Camp Road in St. Andrew on May 6.

In an interview with JIS News, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Rudyard Spencer, welcomed the donation, adding that “we are eternally grateful for it”.

“We all understand and respect our obligation… to see to the proper care of the inmates. The Board of Visitors chairperson, through Guardian Life, has been able to secure these gifts and they are warmly welcomed,” he said.

Mr. Spencer told the gathering that the National Water Commission (NWC) has pledged to provide water to the facility later today.

Chairman of the Board of Visitors, Dorothy Finlayson, said that the donation will assist in improving the living and working conditions for inmates and correctional officers.

She said the facility currently has one water tank, “so these three tanks will go a far way in providing essential water”.

“I am so grateful to them. I really want to thank Guardian Life; they have come through for us in a very meaningful way, and I am hoping for more (support),” she said.

President, Guardian Life, Eric Hosin, for his part, said that his company is happy to help. He said that Guardian Life will assist with the installation of the tanks.

“Making this donation is the start of a relationship, and we are hoping we will be able to help more. We are going to do larger water tanks down at Horizon (Adult Remand Centre) and some other places,” he said.

The Fort Augusta Adult Correctional Centre, formerly Fort Augusta Prison, is the island’s only prison for women.