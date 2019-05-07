Cornwall Regional Hospital Remains Open for Business

Story Highlights Members of the public are being reminded that the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James continues to offer medical services even as infrastructure works are being undertaken at the facility.

“It is important to point out that the hospital is not closed,” Chairman of the hospital’s Independent Oversight Committee, Professor Archibald McDonald, said in an interview with JIS News.

“The tower (main building) is closed, but services continue around that tower. A number of buildings were converted into clinical space and a number of temporary structures have been constructed over the past year or so,” he pointed out.

In addition, he noted that “facilities in Falmouth are being utilised for surgery. So the hospital continues to operate”.

Meanwhile, Professor McDonald told JIS News that the project is progressing steadily.

He noted that “a lot of planning has been going on, led by the Ministry of Health and various consultants, who have just about completed their work. An architect was appointed and is now on board, and is leading the charge”.

He said that a project management firm was contracted and has been working over the past year to aid in revamping the hospital.

The Health Ministry established a committee to address air-quality issues and is in the process of contracting professionals to deal with health hazards, as well as environmental challenges at Cornwall Regional, he noted further.

The Government is spending $400 million to replace the pipes, electrical and ventilation systems to address noxious fumes being emitted, while a $100-million contract has been signed for the roof work.

“Work on the roof of the tower has commenced. That is where the bulk of the problem is because that is the main reason the water got in the building, which is why we got the mold,” Professor McDonald said, adding that the infected material will be removed from the building.

The Oversight Committee Chairman appealed for patience as the work progresses. “This is not a rush job. We had to contract the appropriate personnel. We are asking that persons, particularly in Western Jamaica, be patient with us, as in the coming months they will see a lot more work taking place, and soon Cornwall Regional will be fully restored and better than it was before,” he assured.

The Cornwall Regional Hospital’s Independent Oversight Committee was appointed by Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon Christopher Tufton, to oversee the ongoing restoration at the ‘Type A’ institution.

Rehabilitation of the 10-storey building is being undertaken at a cost of approximately $3.5 billion, and is scheduled to be completed by November.