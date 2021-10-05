Housing Ministry and Real Estate Board to Host Webinar October 6

The Real Estate Board (REB), in partnership with the parent Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, will be hosting a webinar tomorrow (October 6), to gather stakeholder feedback on the state of the industry and the regulatory environment.

“As Minister with responsibility for the Housing Portfolio, I am committed to constantly monitoring, and if necessary, fine-tuning the regulatory framework, so that it works for all parties involved,” Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., told JIS News.

“The framework [for the industry] must be equitable, robust and efficient. One way we can ensure this is to meet with those on the ground, our developers, and provide a forum for them to express any issues that they may have,” he added.

Mr. Charles Jr. pointed out that during the forum, issues that may fall outside of the Ministry’s portfolio will also be noted and where necessary the Ministry will make representation to the relevant ministry or agency to highlight the issue, with a view to arriving at a resolution.

Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Board, Sandra Garrick, said that real estate developments are complex, capital-intensive projects.

“They include several layers and levels of professionals, including financiers, attorneys and salespersons. We are prepared to listen, learn and have constructive, respectful dialogue. This is very timely, as I believe that real estate will be one of the key pillars on which this economy will rebound post-pandemic,” she said.

Ms. Garrick told JIS News that the webinar will feature stakeholders in the housing sector who are scheduled to make presentations and other industry players, such as the Jamaica Developers Association, the Incorporated Masterbuilders Association and the Jamaica Bankers Association.

“The webinar is also expected to include industry groups, such as the Jamaica Institute of Architects, The Jamaica Institute of Planners, The Land Surveyors Association of Jamaica and the Jamaica Institute of Quantity Surveyors,” she noted.

Ms. Garrick highlighted that the virtual session will also serve to launch a series of site visits to private real estate developments across the island by the Ministry and the REB, which will begin on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Stakeholders interested in participating in the session can contact the Real Estate Board by emailing info@reb.gov.jm or calling 926-9748/9.