Health Ministry Collaborates with Private Facilities to Increase Vaccination Sites

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is collaborating with private health facilities to increase the number of vaccination sites islandwide.

The move aims to reduce overcrowding at vaccination sites and boost the Government’s National Vaccination Programme.

Recently, the Ministry signed contracts with 11 private health facilities for the undertaking. They will add to the existing vaccination sites in the country.

The 11 entities are Vein Centres of Jamaica; Health Plus Associates; Online Medics; Fontana Limited; Portmore Health Complex; Windsor Wellness Centre; Baywest Wellness Hospital; Winchester Surgical & Medical Institute/Winchester Laboratory; Hospiten; Medical Associates, and the private practice of Dr. Michelle Holt, Nuttall Medical Centre, Kingston.

Speaking at the recent virtual COVID Conversations press conference, Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said discussions are in progress with other entities to continue increasing the number of sites.

He thanked the companies that have come on board, noting that they will have to subscribe to all the established protocols regarding vaccination.

“The intention is to try and get as much coverage as possible. Over time, we do see these private entities playing an important role in outreach, in the messaging around the importance of vaccines,” Dr. Tufton said.