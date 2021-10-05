PM Holness Reaffirms Commitment to Service Excellence

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon Andrew Holness, says the Government remains committed to providing customer service excellence in the public sector.

“Within the context of the public sector, both our internal and external customers should expect and receive nothing but the best service. This service should be evident in the efficiency in which we execute responsibilities,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He was speaking at the Jamaica Customer Service Association’s, Service Excellence Digital conference, held today (October 5).

The service excellence framework, which forms part of the Government’s Vision 2030 plan, emphasises professionalism, effectiveness and accountability within the public sector.

He said the public sector should embrace integrity and transparency, “with which we conduct ourselves, [have] patience [when] interacting with customers, respect our clients, [and be] accountable”

Prime Minister Holness further noted that the public sector should “catalyse the growth of our economy by facilitating the private sector through the provision of infrastructure and an enabling macroeconomic and regulatory framework”.

Against this backdrop, he said upkeeping the standards set in the framework is in keeping with sustainable development goals, which will make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, do business and retire.