House of Representatives Approves 60-Day Extension for Seven ZOSOs

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday (April 19), approved a further 60-day extension of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in seven areas across Jamaica.

They are Denham Town, Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St. James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town, St. Andrew, and Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as of April 13, for the period prior to and during the declaration of the respective ZOSOs, areas under the intervention continue to record reductions in all major crimes, including murders and shootings.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said Mount Salem has a 60 per cent reduction in murders and 63 per cent decline in shootings over the period.

“Denham Town [recorded a] 13 per cent [reduction in murders] and 40 per cent [fall in shootings], a bit lower than the other areas. But in fact, we have seen a significant reduction in the gang violence and the movement and apprehension of a significant number of the criminal actors who lead in that area, and expect, the next round, we will begin to look even better than we are now,” Dr. Chang said.

For Greenwich Town, there has been a 35 per cent reduction in murders and a 70 per cent fall in shootings, while August Town has seen a 64 per cent drop in murders and a 78 per cent decline in shootings.

Norwood has recorded a 56 per cent reduction in murders and a 100 per cent fall in shootings.

“There are a couple of murders, based on other activities. Violence, of course, which is still the propensity of a number of people, stabbing and battering with stones… but in those cases, largely interpersonal,” Dr. Chang said.

Parade Gardens has had a 93 per cent reduction in murders and 91 per cent reduction in shootings. Savanna-la-Mar, in Westmoreland, has a similar 93 per cent reduction in murders and 75 per cent fall in shootings.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang said progress is being made in these communities and assured that the Government remains committed to further supporting long-term sustainable development within these zones.

He noted that these areas continue to transition along the clear, hold-and-build phase.

Dr. Chang said Mount Salem and Denham Town are in the build phase, Greenwich Town the hold-and-build phase, while August Town, Norwood, Savanna-la mar, and Parade Gardens will continue in the hold phase during the extension period.

The Minister said he anticipates additional funding to further expand the ZOSOs’ reach.

“The Minister of Finance and the Public Service indicates that while the compensation packages have absorbed his attention for this particular financial year… this particular programme will get the required funding at some stage this year to expand to the various challenged areas, because it has been demonstrated to work very effectively, not only in reducing crime but in beginning a process of sustainable change in communities,” Dr. Chang stated.