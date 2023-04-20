JAMPRO Endorses ‘Ahead of the Curve’ Theme for Outsource2jamaica Conference

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has endorsed the theme for the upcoming Outsource2Jamaica Conference and commended the organisers for selecting one reflecting current developments in the outsourcing industry.
The conference, being organised by the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), is slated for May 10 and 11 at the Jewels Grande Montego Bay All-Inclusive Resort and Spa in St. James, under the theme ‘Ahead of the Curve’.
Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s head office in Kingston, JAMPRO Vice President in charge of Investment and Linkages, Norman Naar, said the theme emphasises the work being done under the Global Services Sector (GSS) Project.
The GSS Project is an Inter-American Development Bank-funded initiative, being executed by JAMPRO.
“One of the major initiatives undertaken by the GSS Project is the upskilling of the workforce to provide a skilled labour force, in support of the information technology [and] knowledge process outsourcing services… pretty much moving up the value chain in the outsourcing industry,” Mr. Naar said.
He further indicated that another critical component of the GSS Project is the recently launched Technology Innovation District (TID) Accelerator programme.
It is designed to help build the capacity of local-tech firms and provide mentorship and access to business opportunities that will grow their revenue.
“In June of this year, we are slated to take a cadre of these tech companies to one of the major technology shows happening across North America… to showcase their skills, talent, to be able to build new relationships and, ultimately, to generate new business for themselves,” Mr. Naar stated.
He pointed out that promoting the outsourcing industry’s higher value services is an ongoing focus of the GSS Project and, as such, the benefits to be derived will not just be for the companies but for Jamaica in terms of promoting economic growth.
Persons interested in participating in the Outsource2Jamaica conference may register online at www.outsource2jamaica.com or send an email to info@outsource2jamaica.org or outsource2jamaica@gmail.com to get additional information.
Artificial intelligence, metaverse, developments impacting the Internet of Things, Big Data and robotic process automation are among the topics to be discussed during the conference.