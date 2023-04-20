House Approves Civil Service Establishment Order

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday (April 19), approved the Civil Service Establishment General Order 2023.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, explained that the Order outlines the reorganisation of ministries and departments and, consequently, the creation of new posts, the abolition of posts and the reclassification of grading and retitling of existing posts, as of December 2022.

“It does not include the most recent information, but we nevertheless have to do it… . I am expecting, within a few months, to bring another one of these that will have the updated salary information for all the established positions in the public service,” Dr. Clarke stated.

The Minister informed that some 1,147 new posts were created, 460 posts upgraded, 175 posts reclassified, 766 posts retitled, six posts regraded, and two posts were red circled.

Major changes to be effected in the Civil Service Establishment General Order of 2023 include the establishment of 127 new posts spread across the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to enhance the human resource management function of the Division of Schools’ Services.

“This will increase the capacity to better articulate the policies and programmes, which will allow for more work efficiency and overall improvement in human resource management services to teachers and non-academic staff,” Dr. Clarke stated.

He noted that the Department of Correctional Services was also facing challenges, including inadequate staff, with an increase in population across 11 correctional institutions.

“Approval was given for the creation of 117 new posts and the upgrading and retitling of additional posts to strengthen and streamline the rehabilitation division functions, to improve personal security and auxiliary support in probation aftercare services and to strengthen the rehabilitation and probation aftercare arrangements, which will improve rehabilitation programmes and aftercare service delivery to the courts, communities and correctional institutions,” Dr. Clarke said.

The staffing of the Financial Investigations Division and the merger of the Revenue Protection and Public Accountability Divisions, to create the new Revenue Protection Division, resulted in the creation of 214 new posts.

The Minister said this new Division will work alongside the Ministry in the achievement and maintenance of debt and fiscal sustainability.

“The additional staff is expected to improve the development and execution of policies associated with public fiscal management, improve the ability to address multiple issues at once, cause a greater alignment of competencies and skills, authorities, management process, that will enable the business process to operate more effectively and provide autonomy and resources to these departments, in managing more efficiently,” Dr. Clarke said.

Other major changes were made through the reassignment of portfolios and significant restructuring in the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Ministry of National Security, Attorney General’s Chambers, Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Police Department.